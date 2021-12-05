Watch Lizzo Cover Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” Shout Out Chris Evans And Drake

Lizzo performed at Art Basel in Miami on Saturday night as part of an American Express concert series. She covered Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” a single from the artist’s 1997 live album Live, and included some personal shoutouts to Chris Evans and Drake, referencing some hijinks that Lizzo has gotten into in recent months.

Earlier this year, she joked that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby on TikTok. In her cover of “Tyrone,” Lizzo sang: “Maybe I should call Chis Evans/ Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my.” She followed that up with a “Or maybe I should call Drake?” and some over-the-top come-ons. Lizzo also talked about Drake on “Rumors,” her single from August.

Watch a clip from the performance below.