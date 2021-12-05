Watch Lizzo Cover Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” Shout Out Chris Evans And Drake

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News December 5, 2021 10:47 AM By James Rettig

Watch Lizzo Cover Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” Shout Out Chris Evans And Drake

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News December 5, 2021 10:47 AM By James Rettig

Lizzo performed at Art Basel in Miami on Saturday night as part of an American Express concert series. She covered Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” a single from the artist’s 1997 live album Live, and included some personal shoutouts to Chris Evans and Drake, referencing some hijinks that Lizzo has gotten into in recent months.

Earlier this year, she joked that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby on TikTok. In her cover of “Tyrone,” Lizzo sang: “Maybe I should call Chis Evans/ Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my.” She followed that up with a “Or maybe I should call Drake?” and some over-the-top come-ons. Lizzo also talked about Drake on “Rumors,” her single from August.

Watch a clip from the performance below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    4 days ago

    Iron Maiden Albums From Worst To Best

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest