Mitski – “Heat Lightning”

In February, Mitski is releasing her sixth album, Laurel Hell, the follow-up to 2018’s Be The Cowboy. We’ve heard “Working For The Knife” and “The Only Heartbreaker” from it already, and today we’re getting a third single, “Heat Lightning.” It starts out ponderous and slow but builds to a crescendo of fluttering piano keys and dissonance by the middle before sinking back down again. Some lyrics: “And there’s nothing I can do/ Not much I can change/ So I give it up to you/ I hope that’s okay.” The track comes with an animated video created by Alex Moy. Check it out below.

Laurel Hell is out 2/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.