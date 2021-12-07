Squirrel Flower – “Unravel” (Björk Cover) & “ruby at dawn”

Artist To Watch Squirrel Flower, aka Ella Williams, released her third studio album, Planet (i), earlier this year. Now, Williams has announced a follow-up EP, Planet, out in January next year. Along with the news, Williams has shared two songs: “ruby at dawn” and a cover of Björk’s Homogenic track “unravel.”

“I’ve always felt that the pieces and process and secrets behind a finished record are the most important parts,” Williams says of Planet. “Most of these songs showcase my own production and exact vision, my first time in a long time releasing music that I’ve produced alone. Releasing this EP is an exercise in self trust and experimentation. Not all songs need to be precious and kept for the exact right time, not all recordings need to be perfect.”

Listen to “ruby at dawn” and “unravel” below. Squirrel Flower’s 2022 tour dates are also below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “open wound”

02 “your love is a disaster”

03 “unravel”

04 “long day’s done”

05 “sitting in traffic”

06 “ruby at dawn”

07 “live wire”

TOUR DATES:

02/03 Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern %

02/04 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe %

02/05 Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary %

02/06 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes %

02/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe %

02/09 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge %

02/10 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

02/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right &

02/12 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA &

02/14 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd &

02/16 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room &

02/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) &

02/18 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt &

02/19 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar &

02/20 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern &

03/02 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room @

03/03 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge @

03/04 Dallas, TX @ Ruins @

03/05 Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewing @

03/07 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress @

03/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar @

03/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo @

03/10 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop @

03/12 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall @

03/13 Seattle, WA @ Barboza @

03/15 Boise, ID @ The Shredder @

03/17 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge @

03/19 Omaha, NE @ Reverb @

03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry @

04/17 Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

04/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/20 Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

04/21 London, UK @ Lafayette

04/23 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

04/24 Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

04/26 Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

04/27 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

04/28 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

04/29 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

05/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall)

05/03 Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

05/04 Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

05/05 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan

% w/ Mia Joy

& w/ Christelle Bofale

@ w/ Tenci

$ w/ Maria BC

Squirrel Flower’s Planet EP is out 01/28 via Polyvinyl.