Watch Courtney Barnett Bash Out “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” On Kimmel

News December 7, 2021 8:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Courtney Barnett Bash Out “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” On Kimmel

News December 7, 2021 8:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Last month, Australian hero Courtney Barnett released her album Things Take Time, Take Time. Right now, Barnett is on tour in the United States Of America. And since she’s currently on our shores, Barnett is taking the opportunity to play her songs in American television studios. Last month, Barnett played Ellen. Last night, she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she performed what might be the single catchiest song on her new album.

On Kimmel, Barnett led her laconically tight power trio through “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” her laid-back power-pop jam. Barnett has always been a great live show, and she seemed fully confident and at ease on that Kimmel stage. She and her band knocked out the song without any gimmicks or theatrical flourishes, but “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” doesn’t need any of those. Watch the performance below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out now on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: EMF’s “Unbelievable”

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    25 Great EPs From 2021

    13 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest