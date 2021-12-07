Last month, Australian hero Courtney Barnett released her album Things Take Time, Take Time. Right now, Barnett is on tour in the United States Of America. And since she’s currently on our shores, Barnett is taking the opportunity to play her songs in American television studios. Last month, Barnett played Ellen. Last night, she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she performed what might be the single catchiest song on her new album.

On Kimmel, Barnett led her laconically tight power trio through “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” her laid-back power-pop jam. Barnett has always been a great live show, and she seemed fully confident and at ease on that Kimmel stage. She and her band knocked out the song without any gimmicks or theatrical flourishes, but “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” doesn’t need any of those. Watch the performance below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out now on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.