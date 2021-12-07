In case you missed last week’s debut episode, Callin Me Maybe is a new interactive talk show Stereogum is hosting on the Callin app. It’s sort of like a podcast, sort of like a live audio chat, sort of like a call-in radio show. We’re learning as we go; talking with everyone about their favorite albums of 2021 last week was a blast.

The next episode will air live this Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:30PM ET. This week we’re trying out our first interview in the format, a chat with Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn of the great North Carolina synth-folk duo Sylvan Esso. They’ll be chatting about their 2020 album Free Love, which was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, and much more. Tune in here at the appointed time and bring your questions for Amelia and Nick. See you then!