16 Memorable Music Tweets From 2021

Twitter may be a hellhole, but it’s our hellhole and we love it. Every year I, possibly the least Twitter-savvy member of the Stereogum staff, am tasked with compiling a list of some of the best/worst/most memorable music tweets of the year. For the purposes of this list, we are defining music tweets as tweets by musicians, not about music. If you want to be considered for next year’s list, go buy a synth or something. My picks are below; Ryley Walker gets a lifetime achievement award and Jack Dorsey’s beard gets a polite wave goodbye.

16. Laura Stevenson’s baby just said merch 🙂

My baby just said "merch" 🙁 — Laura Stevenson (@laurastevenson) October 13, 2021

15. Meghan Trainor and her husband will not apologize for their side-by-side toilets

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 6, 2021

14. Lil Nas X celebrates Pride Month

happy pride month. i will be having sex with 100 lucky fans to celebrate. — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) June 1, 2021

13. Dave Davies gets kinky

I’m not sure if this is an appropriate tweet but In the sixties some of the models shaved their minges. I always thought it was a turn off I always liked women to look ‘au naturel’ — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) December 2, 2021

12-11. Cardi B makes friends

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy shit let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down! — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 4, 2021

10. Perfume Genius takes a stand for journalism

This is fucked up. This article should not be behind a paywall, coverage like this should be free pic.twitter.com/tIpSRegaOn — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) November 14, 2021

9. Dionne Warwick tells it like it is

If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

8. Charly Bliss make our job look easy

Babe, are you okay? Your angular guitars are barely meshing with sprawling synth arrangements and lush production, evoking the danceable yet cathartic sonic landscapes of Kate Bush and Arcade Fire alike — Charly Bliss (@charlybliss) February 11, 2021

7. Mariah Carey fights the good fight