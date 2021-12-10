16 Memorable Music Tweets From 2021

16 Memorable Music Tweets From 2021

2021 In Review December 10, 2021 12:00 PM By Peter Helman

Twitter may be a hellhole, but it’s our hellhole and we love it. Every year I, possibly the least Twitter-savvy member of the Stereogum staff, am tasked with compiling a list of some of the best/worst/most memorable music tweets of the year. For the purposes of this list, we are defining music tweets as tweets by musicians, not about music. If you want to be considered for next year’s list, go buy a synth or something. My picks are below; Ryley Walker gets a lifetime achievement award and Jack Dorsey’s beard gets a polite wave goodbye.

16. Laura Stevenson’s baby just said merch 🙂

15. Meghan Trainor and her husband will not apologize for their side-by-side toilets

14. Lil Nas X celebrates Pride Month

13. Dave Davies gets kinky

12-11. Cardi B makes friends

10. Perfume Genius takes a stand for journalism

9. Dionne Warwick tells it like it is

8. Charly Bliss make our job look easy

7. Mariah Carey fights the good fight

6. Brass Against apologize for singer urinating on fan’s face during festival set

5. Car Seat Headrest doesn’t miss us 🙁

4. Liam Gallagher loves Greta’s work for climate change

3-2.Phoebe Bridgers calls David Crosby a little bitch

1. Nicki Minaj’s cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

