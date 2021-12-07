Hear Oneohtrix Point Never’s Chanel Runway Soundtrack

News December 7, 2021 1:58 PM By Peter Helman

Daniel Lopatin, better known as electronic producer Oneohtrix Point Never, composed and performed original music for Chanel’s 2021/22 Métiers d’art runway show in Paris today. His soundtrack included the pieces “Crystallization Music,” “Wou Music,” “Strings And Diamonds Music,” “Clavier Story Music,” and two songs featuring Korean-American model Soo Joo Park. Park, who sings under the name Ether, joined Lopatin onstage during the show to do a reworked version of her Desire/Johnny Jewel collab “Haenim” and a new track called “1221 – DL Rework” written specifically for the collection. Watch and listen below.

