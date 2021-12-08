Reading & Leeds 2022 Headliners Include Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, & Bring Me The Horizon

UK sister festivals Reading and Leeds have a shared lineup that rotates between both locations over the course of the same weekend, and there are two headliners every night at both fests. That’s why, with the initial 2022 lineups out today, the fests have revealed a whopping six headliners. Rage Against The Machine, whose reunion has been delayed by two years due to the pandemic, are on the schedule. So are Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys, and, uh, Bring Me The Horizon.

Those names alone amount to quite a bit of star power, especially in Britain, but the undercard is pretty stacked too. Polo G, Little Simz, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Run The Jewels, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, Bastille, PinkPantheress, Chloe Moriondo, Denzel Curry, and Enter: Shikari are some of the other noteworthy artists among this opening blast.

Reading will go down at Richfield Avenue on the weekend of Aug. 26-28. Leeds will take place at Bramham Park on the same weekend. Ticket info and a daily lineup breakdown by location is available here. Look out for more lineup additions in the future.