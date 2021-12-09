Watch Wet Leg Make A Truly Great US TV Debut, Playing “Chaise Longue” On Seth Meyers

Watch Wet Leg Make A Truly Great US TV Debut, Playing “Chaise Longue” On Seth Meyers

News December 9, 2021 8:30 AM By Tom Breihan

Wet Leg, the indie rock duo from the Isle Of Wight, have only released four songs to date, but those four songs are sharp and funny and cool enough that Wet Leg have already generated a whole ton of excitement. Last week, Wet Leg became a Stereogum Band To Watch. And last night, they made their American TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers. A TV performance for a band this new is a rare thing, but Seth Meyers put the Hold Steady on his show at any given opportunity, so we already know that he’s into literary-icepick indie rock.

Wet Leg released their debut single “Chaise Longue” in June, and that’s the song that they played on Meyers last night. That means Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers were on TV, talking about “I went to school and I got the big D” while smiling slyly at each other, and that rules. They also showed a whole ton of charisma, and “Chaise Longue” sounds, if you’ll allow the archaic expression, like a hit. This might be Wet Leg’s first time playing on American TV, but it almost certainly will not be their last. Watch it below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut is out 4/8 on Domino.

