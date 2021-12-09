Watch The War On Drugs Play “Old Skin” In Living Proof Livestream

Watch The War On Drugs Play “Old Skin” In Living Proof Livestream

The War On Drugs released a new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, earlier this year — some would even say it’s the best album of 2021. The band is heading out on an extensive IRL tour starting early next year, but this weekend they are premiering Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event, a filmed performance that will be available to ticketholders on-demand this weekend. The special was shot at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Ahead of its debut, they’ve shared a clip of them doing I Don’t Live Here Anymore‘s “Old Skin.” Check it out below.

Tickets for Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event are available here.

