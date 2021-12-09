Sundance 2022 Will Feature Docs About Kanye West, Sinéad O’Connor, Meet Me In The Bathroom, & The Middle East’s First All-Female Metal Band

Sundance Film Festival‘s 2022 lineup was unveiled today, and it looks like there are a lot of music film selections on the list. Among them are documentaries on Kanye West (jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy), Sinéad O’Connor (Nothing Compares), the Middle East’s first all-female metal band (Sirens), and more.

Additional selections include a documentary called Mija, about “a young, ambitious music manager whose undocumented family depends on her ability to launch pop stars,” and a documentary inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book on the 2000s NYC rock scene, Meet Me In The Bathroom. There’s also a documentary called 32 Sounds, which “explores the elemental phenomenon of sound and its power to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us.”

Check out the full 2022 list here. Next year’s Sundance will take place from 1/20-1/30.

