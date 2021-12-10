Watch Kanye West & Drake Cover Each Other’s Songs & Perform “Forever” Together At Free Larry Hoover Concert

In the past few weeks, Drake and Kanye West have officially ended their long-simmering, low-impact rivalry. A few weeks ago, West and J. Prince extended an olive branch to Drake, inviting Drake to get together with West to play a Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. Hoover, the former leader of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving a 200-year murder sentence in a supermax prison, so the prospect of his freedom seems dim at best. But the concert still happened at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Neither Drake nor Kanye West said the words “Larry Hoover” onstage. Instead, the show worked as a mutual celebration from two titans who are now ready to publicly admit their admiration for each other.

Last night’s show was the first full Kanye West concert since the 2016 show where West first endorsed Donald Trump. It was also Drake’s first performance of any kind since last month’s Astroworld disaster. The two of them performed with West’s Sunday Service choir and with a band led by musical director Mike Dean. The stage was made to look like a giant ceremonial mound, and West and Drake performed while shrouded in vast clouds of smoke, often keeping them obscured and giving the entire evening a Dune-esque ritualistic feel. According to TMZ, that stage cost more than $10 million.

The show, livestreamed late last night, was essentially an Kanye West concert, with Drake playing hypeman and doing a mini-set of his own partway through. In an intriguing touch, Drake and West both covered each other’s songs. First, West performed “Find Your Love,” one of the hits from Drake’s 2010 debut Thank Me Later. Later on, Drake repaid the favor, starting off his mini-set by singing “24,” one of the tracks from West’s new album Donda. At the end of the show, the two artists came together to perform their verses from the 2009 posse cut “Forever.” Watch the performances of “Find Your Love,” “24,” and “Forever” below.