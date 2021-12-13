Alana Haim, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé Nominated For Golden Globes

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards have been announced. Alana Haim, in her debut film role, is nominated for Licorice Pizza in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy field. Lady Gaga, who won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her role in American Horror Story, is nominated for House Of Gucci in Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama.

Beyoncé is nominated for “Be Alive,” her King Richard soundtrack contribution in Best Original Song, Motion Picture. Also in that field is Lin-Manuel Miranda for Encanto; Van Morrison for Belfast; Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King for Respect; and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connel for No Time To Die.

In Best Original Score, the nominations are: Alexadre Desplat for The French Dispatch, Germaine Franco for Encanto, Jonny Greenwood for The Power Of The Dog, Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers, and Hans Zimmer for Dune.

Some other notable music-adjacent noms: Cyrano, the Joe Wright-directed film with original songs by the National, is up for Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy. Its star Peter Dinklage is nommed for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy. Marion Cotillard was nominated for her role in Leos Carax’s Annette, which featured music by Sparks. Cynthia Erivo is up for Best Performance By An Actress, Limited Series for portraying Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story is also up for Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy. (Spielberg is nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture as well.) The musical Tick, Tick … Boom! is nominated for Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy; so is its star, Andrew Garfield.

Since last year’s ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the organization behind the Globes — has come under fire for their lack of diversity and shady ethical and financial practices after a Los Angeles Times exposé earlier this year. As of right now, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will not be televised after NBC said that they would not air the show.

Still, the awards will be given out. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car (Janus Films) — Japan

The Hand of God (Netflix) — Italy

A Hero (Amazon Studios) — France, Iran

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) — Spain

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast (Focus Features)

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Flee (Neon)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)