Watch Dave Gahan Cover Cat Power On The Late Late Show
Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and his longtime collaborator Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) just released their covers album Imposter, which I almost misspelled because AP style is impostor (look it up). They were on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night to promote it by covering Cat Power, who is rolling out a new covers album of her own. On Corden, Gahan’s band played “Metal Heart” from Cat Power’s 1998 classic Moon Pix, and you can watch that performance below along with a brief Corden-Gahan interview.