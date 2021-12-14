Watch Dave Gahan Cover Cat Power On The Late Late Show

News December 14, 2021 3:03 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Dave Gahan Cover Cat Power On The Late Late Show

News December 14, 2021 3:03 PM By Chris DeVille

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and his longtime collaborator Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) just released their covers album Imposter, which I almost misspelled because AP style is impostor (look it up). They were on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night to promote it by covering Cat Power, who is rolling out a new covers album of her own. On Corden, Gahan’s band played “Metal Heart” from Cat Power’s 1998 classic Moon Pix, and you can watch that performance below along with a brief Corden-Gahan interview.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest