Callin Me Maybe Is Back Today With A Look At The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

News December 16, 2021 8:55 AM By Chris DeVille

Our interactive talk show Callin Me Maybe will go live again today at 4:30PM ET. So far the show has featured a lively look back at 2021’s best albums and a very fun interview with Sylvan Esso. This time we’ll be discussing the most anticipated albums of 2022 — a preview of our official list coming soon to the site. Not only will we run through the announced release schedule, we will speculate like crazy about which big names seem primed to make their return. Download the Callin app, listen live here, and call in to let us know what you’re looking forward to!

