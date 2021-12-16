Vagrant Announces Anniversary Shows With Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary, & Hot Rod Circuit

News December 16, 2021 12:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Vagrant Announces Anniversary Shows With Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary, & Hot Rod Circuit

News December 16, 2021 12:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Vagrant Records started in Santa Monica in 1996, and by the end of the decade, the label had signed a lot of the biggest emo and pop-punk bands out there. Vagrant did everything in its power to present its roster as a united front, sending its bands out on the road together and putting out well-circulated label compilations. Vagrant got so popular, in fact, that Punk Planet once ran a cover story about how the label was turning the entire scene into major-label cannon fodder.

Eventually, Vagrant’s biggest bands broke up and/or moved on to other labels. BMG Management Group bought Vagrant in 2014, and the label’s current roster has nothing to do with its glory days. But next year, a bunch of classic-era Vagrant acts are getting together for a pair of huge shows that’ll mark the label’s 26th anniversary. (The 25th anniversary didn’t really happen at a time when anyone could play huge shows.)

On May 28, Five Points Amphitheater in Irvine, California will host a whole lot of onetime emo overlords: Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, the Get Up Kids, the Anniversary, and Hot Rod Circuit. On June 11, most of those same bands will play at the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Alkaline Trio won’t play that show, but Moneen will.) Get ready for some very loud, very nostalgic singalongs.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    4 days ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    3 days ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest