Rav – “Ass Backwards” (Feat. Open Mike Eagle)
Rav, the London-based rapper born in the USSR a few weeks before it was dissolved, has teamed up with Open Mike Eagle and Atmosphere producer Ant on the new single “Ass Backwards. As he explains in a statement:
When I first started recording over a decade ago, I would dream of collaborating with an artist like Ant. From the Overcast album onwards, Atmosphere has been one of my favorite all-time groups. Everything they have built independently has been the north star for my own independent career. It’s a Christmas miracle, because here I am putting a song produced by Ant out into the universe.
The fact that Open Mike Eagle jumped on the song as well makes this one of the highlights of my young career. Mike’s wit and candor has long since established him as your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. I’m not quite sure whether this song is a Christmas gift to the fans or to me. Either way – enjoy!
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/21 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
03/23 Tampa, FLA @ Crowbar
03/24 Miami, FL @ Gramps
03/25 Orlando, FL @ The Abby
03/27 Austin, TX @ CATIL
03/28 Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (HOB)
03/30 Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
04/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
04/02 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04/04 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
04/06 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
04/08 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
04/09 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
04/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/12 Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
04/15 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room At Collectivo
04/18 Chicago, IL @ SubT
04/19 Detroit, MI @ The Blind Pig
04/20 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/22 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
04/24 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
04/25 Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
04/28 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop