Rav – “Ass Backwards” (Feat. Open Mike Eagle)

Rav, the London-based rapper born in the USSR a few weeks before it was dissolved, has teamed up with Open Mike Eagle and Atmosphere producer Ant on the new single “Ass Backwards. As he explains in a statement:

When I first started recording over a decade ago, I would dream of collaborating with an artist like Ant. From the Overcast album onwards, Atmosphere has been one of my favorite all-time groups. Everything they have built independently has been the north star for my own independent career. It’s a Christmas miracle, because here I am putting a song produced by Ant out into the universe.

The fact that Open Mike Eagle jumped on the song as well makes this one of the highlights of my young career. Mike’s wit and candor has long since established him as your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. I’m not quite sure whether this song is a Christmas gift to the fans or to me. Either way – enjoy!