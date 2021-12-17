The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

How do you follow up releasing one of the most acclaimed breakthrough albums in recent memory and then releasing a second excellent album that same year? Big Thief have always been a prolific and exploratory band, and now they’re spreading out across a double album called Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You, one that so far promises to find them trying out all kinds of aesthetics at once. Each new pair of singles ahead of the album has tried something a little different, and that’s no different for “Spud Infinity.”



“Spud Infinity” was debuted onstage a few years ago and has long since become a fan favorite. The studio version takes it in a slightly more country-fried direction. The band is perhaps also indulging their playful side; everything from the name on down to the “knish” line registers as a bit more tongue-in-cheek above those rustic sproings. It’s a casual, rambling sound that suits Big Thief. Each time Adrianne Lenker stretches out the “What’s it going to take?” line in the chorus, it’s just as poignant as anything else she’s sang. And, accordingly, the finished recording of “Spud Infinity” quickly feels like another pivotal entry in Big Thief’s continually impressive catalog. —Ryan