Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Features Hometown Heroes Three 6 Mafia & Moneybagg Yo (Plus Pumpkins, Foos, & Lil Wayne)

News December 20, 2021 12:06 PM By Chris DeVille

The Beale Street Music Festival will return to the Fairgrounds in Memphis this spring, and they’ve shared their initial lineup today. It’s topped by Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, and the Smashing Pumpkins, but you have to believe the presence of Three 6 Mafia and Moneybagg Yo will be at least as much of a draw in Memphis. Other noteworthy names on the bill include Lindsey Buckingham, Modest Mouse, Soccer Mommy, Toad The Wet Sprocket, and DaBaby, who apparently is no longer in music-biz exile after his homophobia scandal this year.

The full Beale Street lineup drops in February, and the fest is scheduled to run from April 29 to May 1. Until then, tickets can be procured here.

