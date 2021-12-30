Katy Perry launched her Las Vegas residency PLAY last night at Resorts World Theater, and it was as cartoonishly colorful and over-the-top as you’d expect. Many of the hijinks were reportedly COVID-related, such as the time when, while conversing with a giant anthropomorphic facemask, Perry quenched her own thirst by faux-lactating a beer from her bra into her glass (a Corona, naturally). She also emerged from a giant neon toilet at one point, in a sequence that led to her twerking atop gargantuan toilet paper rolls while a poop character looked on from the bowl.

The setlist was a reminder of how many hits Perry has racked up over the years. It also included a cover of Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love Of All” and Perry’s brand new single with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” released yesterday just in time for PLAY‘s debut. This was the first of 16 shows in the residency, which continues New Year’s Eve and will include dates in January and March.

Check out footage from PLAY and the official “When I’m Gone” audio below.

Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency #PLAY🍄 with “E.T.” https://t.co/K8wtwoI1Sp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2021

Katy perry Twerking is the most beautiful thing you will see today.. pic.twitter.com/Iohxau6LxG — Katy Nation (@KatyNation20) December 30, 2021

Katy Perry durante “Never Really Over” na abertura da “Play” pic.twitter.com/S6asIXQUG7 — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) December 30, 2021

“I found the greatest love of all

Inside of me” she getting emotional singing 💗

KATY PERRY PLAY

pic.twitter.com/ZNaVnBTMom — Mah PerryClown 🍄 (@perryclown2) December 30, 2021

IT WAS THE BEST SHOW EVER !pic.twitter.com/66IIH5D2t3 — Pearl 🎆🍄 I FOLLOW BACK (@Perrys_Pearl) December 30, 2021