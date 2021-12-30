Today’s Callin Me Maybe: Meet Stereogum’s New Pop Columnist Rachel Brodsky

December 30, 2021

Today’s Callin Me Maybe: Meet Stereogum’s New Pop Columnist Rachel Brodsky

News December 30, 2021 12:25 PM By Chris DeVille

Callin Me Maybe is Stereogum’s new interactive talk show on the Callin app. In recent weeks we’ve discussed our most anticipated albums of 2022 and hosted a free-ranging chat with Patrick Stickles and Ryley Walker that had me cracking up repeatedly on my jog and marveling at the thought of the War On Drugs opening for Ponytail.

On today’s episode I’ll be talking pop with my coworker Rachel Brodsky, who is taking over our The Week In Pop column in 2022, starting with our yearly State Of Pop Address next week. She’ll introduce herself, share some pop takes, and field calls from listeners. Download Callin and tune in here at 4:30PM ET.

