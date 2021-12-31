Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.

As Billboard points out, 11 songwriters are credited on “Peaches,” the most ever for a Song Of The Year nominee. It breaks a record set last year by Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” which credited nine songwriters. Before that, Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” set the record with eight songwriters in 2018. And before that it had been Beyoncé’s old group Destiny’s Child, whose “Say My Name” was nominated with seven writers.

The writers credited for “Peaches” are as follows: Justin Bieber, Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), Giveon Dezmann Evans (Giveon), Louis Bell, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani. It will be quite the party up there on the Crypto.com Arena stage should this song be declared the finest composition of the year.

The Grammys are on a Monday this year — they’ll air at 8PM ET on 1/31 on CBS and Paramount+.