Jason Derulo Attacks Guys In Hotel Who Called Him Usher

Jason Derulo apparently punched and slapped a couple of guys who called him “Usher” in a Las Vegas hotel this morning. According to TMZ, Derulo was on an escalator at the ARIA hotel when a guy shouted at him, “Hey Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” And so Derulo did what any reasonable person would do upon being called both a bitch AND Usher.

The fight allegedly continued, with Derulo slapping another guy who was with the first offender. No one is pressing charges, and no one went to the hospital, but cops were called to the hotel and this Instagram story shows Derulo being taken away in handcuffs. ARIA also served the singer with a trespassing notice.

You can watch the altercation via TMZ below.

