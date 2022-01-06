Today’s Callin Me Maybe: Ian Devaney Talks About The Synth Albums That Inspired Nation Of Language

News January 6, 2022 10:44 AM By Ryan Leas

Our weekly Callin Me Maybe show wrapped up 2021 by having Patrick Stickles and Ryley Walker review the year, and then former Stereogum pop columnist Chris DeVille welcoming new Stereogum pop columnist Rachel Brodsky with a conversation about the state of pop music going into 2022. Today, we’re back with our first episode of the new year, and we’ll be joined by Nation Of Language frontman Ian Devaney.

As you might recall, Nation Of Language spent 2021 touring when they could, while gearing up for the release of their sophomore album A Way Forward. That album ended up ranking amongst our favorites of the year. Before NOL get back on the road, we’re sitting down for a conversation with Devaney — but since we’ve already interviewed him about A Way Forward, we’re doing something a little different. Today, Devaney and I will be digging into some of his favorite synth albums, in particular the albums old and new that were a major influence on Nation Of Language. Tune in here at 4:00PM EST.

Ryan Leas Staff

