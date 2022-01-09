Man Arrested After Making Bomb Threat To Jump Doja Cat Concert Line

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island

News January 9, 2022 10:30 AM By James Rettig

A man was arrested after making a bomb threat in the entry line for a free outdoor concert headlined by Doja Cat that took place in Indianapolis on Saturday. As The Indianapolis Star reports, just before 5PM when the gates for the concert were about to open, police were alerted after a man said that he was carrying an explosive.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” a deputy told the paper. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

In a separate statement, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote: “IMPD officers responded, searched his bag, and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those. He currently is in police custody.”

The Doja Cat concert went on as planned.

