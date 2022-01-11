The music industry is trying very hard to make the prestige-y young rapper Cordae happen. On Friday, the former YBN Cordae will release his sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View. In recent months, Cordae has shared singles like “Super” and the Lil Wayne collab “Sinister.” On Twitter yesterday, Cordae announced that the album would feature guest appearances from people like Eminem, H.E.R., Lil Durk, and Gunna. He’s also got one song, “Champagne Glasses,” that’ll feature Freddie Gibbs, Nas, and Stevie Wonder. That should be interesting.

Last night, Cordae was on The Tonight Show. As musical guest, Cordae performed his part of “Sinister,” and he he also debuted “Chronicles,” the H.E.R./Lil Durk collab from the album. (H.E.R. and Durk weren’t there.) Cordae also sat for an interview with Jimmy Fallon. He mostly came off relatively charming, talking about how he still has to do chores whenever he goes home to his mother’s house. But he also said stuff like this: “High Level is more than just a record label. It’s really a mantra, a way of life.” Eesh. Watch the performance and the interview below.

While on Fallon, Cordae also met another rap titan.

Had no idea that my dad was white, he disappeared on me since the very beginning smh pic.twitter.com/fhUcZLUdeA — FABEV 1/14 (@cordae) January 11, 2022

Here’s the tracklist for Cordae’s album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shiloh’s Intro”

02 “Jean Michel”

03 “Super”

04 “Momma’s Hood”

05 “Want From Me”

06 “Today” (Feat. Gunna)

07 “Shiloh’s Interlude”

08 “Coach Carter”

09 “Sinister” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

10 “Chronicles” (Feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)

11 “Champagne Glasses” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs, Nas, & Stevie Wonder)

12 “Westlake High”

13 “Parables (Remix)” (Feat. Eminem)

14 “Gifted” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

From A Bird’s Eye View is out 1/14 on Atlantic/ART@WAR.