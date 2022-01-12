Next month, the expansive and ambitious UK post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi will follow their great 2018 album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It with a new LP called Where Myth Becomes Memory. Thus far, the band has shared two singles, “Cloaked” and “Drip,” and they’re both metallic six-minute epics. Today, the band has shared a new single, and it goes in a different direction.

Rolo Tomassi’s latest track is called “Closer,” and it’s not a Nine Inch Nails cover. While Rolo Tomassi can be truly heavy, “Closer” dials into their gift for big-room alt-rock beauty. “Closer” is a gorgeous, soaring song that brings echoes of U2 and the Cranberries. In a press release, singer and keyboardist James Spence says, “We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single. The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it, and none more so than this.” Check out the “Closer” video below.

Where Myth Becomes Memory is out 2/4 on MNRK.