Tears For Fears – “Break The Man”
Tears For Fears are releasing The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years, next month. And today, following the title track and “No Small Thing,” the British synth-pop greats are back with a third single called “Break The Man,” which was co-written and co-produced by Charlton Pettus.
“‘Break The Man’ is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy,” says Curt Smith. “I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world — a better male-female balance.”
Listen to “Break The Man” below.
TOUR DATES:
05/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/21 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/24 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/29 Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
06/01 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
06/02 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/05 San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/09 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/10 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
06/12 Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/13 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/15 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/16 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/19 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/21 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
06/22 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
06/24 Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
06/25 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
The Tipping Point is out 2/25 via Concord. Pre-order it here.