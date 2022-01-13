Tears For Fears – “Break The Man”

Tears For Fears are releasing The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years, next month. And today, following the title track and “No Small Thing,” the British synth-pop greats are back with a third single called “Break The Man,” which was co-written and co-produced by Charlton Pettus.

“‘Break The Man’ is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy,” says Curt Smith. “I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world — a better male-female balance.”

Listen to “Break The Man” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

05/21 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/24 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/29 Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

06/01 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

06/02 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/05 San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/09 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/10 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

06/12 Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/13 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/15 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/16 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/19 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/21 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

06/22 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

06/24 Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

06/25 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater