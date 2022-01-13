Angel Olsen – “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)

New Music January 12, 2022 9:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Angel Olsen – “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)

New Music January 12, 2022 9:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Angel Olsen is a noted fan of Karen Dalton, having read the late folk singer’s journals out loud in last fall’s In My Own Time documentary. Now, Olsen is covering Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind” as part of Light In The Attic’s Cover Series, which is currently available on 7-inch vinyl with Dalton’s original track on the B-side. Then, on March 25, the label plans to release the 50th-anniversary edition of Dalton’s 1971 sophomore album In My Own Time.

“‘Something on Your Mind,’ for me, is about letting yourself face something that keeps setting you back,” Olsen said in a statement.

Listen to Olsen’s spare, piano-led cover of “Something On Your Mind” below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.

The 50th anniversary reissue of Dalton’s In My Own Time is out 3/25 via Light In The Attic.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    19 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    Wilco Respond To Fans’ Calls For Sky Blue Sky Fest Refunds

    18 hours ago

    Destroyer – “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest