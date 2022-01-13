Angel Olsen is a noted fan of Karen Dalton, having read the late folk singer’s journals out loud in last fall’s In My Own Time documentary. Now, Olsen is covering Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind” as part of Light In The Attic’s Cover Series, which is currently available on 7-inch vinyl with Dalton’s original track on the B-side. Then, on March 25, the label plans to release the 50th-anniversary edition of Dalton’s 1971 sophomore album In My Own Time.

“‘Something on Your Mind,’ for me, is about letting yourself face something that keeps setting you back,” Olsen said in a statement.

Listen to Olsen’s spare, piano-led cover of “Something On Your Mind” below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.

The 50th anniversary reissue of Dalton’s In My Own Time is out 3/25 via Light In The Attic.