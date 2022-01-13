ME REX – “Skin, It Itches”

New Music January 13, 2022 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music January 13, 2022 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

Last year, at a time when most bands would have rolled out a standard debut album, coming off an exceptional pair of buzz-building EPs, the plucky and vociferous London indie band ME REX released Megabear, a collection of 52 tracks at the same tempo designed to be played on shuffle. Now they’re getting back to the form that has suited them so well: In a couple weeks they’ll release another dinosaur-themed EP, Pterodactyl.

After sharing “Never Graduate” back in October, today ME REX are back with “Skin, It Itches,” our second Pterodactyl teaser. It finds Myles McCabe continuing to spew inspired lyrics at a Campesinos-esque clip, backed by cathartically surging indie rock. “It’s about the non-linear nature of the progression of recovery with mental illness,” McCabe explains in a press release. “Experiencing it in stages, sometimes the same ones over and again. The desire to escape this by disconnecting with the body and the idea of the self, leading to a decline in care and maintenance.”

Listen below.

Pterodactyl is out 2/4 on Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

