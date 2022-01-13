Molly Nilsson – “Sweet Smell Of Success”

Molly Nilsson is releasing a new album, Extreme, tomorrow. She’s shared “Absolute Power” and “Pompeii” from it already — the latter was a pop banger that landed on our best songs of the week list — and today she has one more single for us, “Sweet Smell Of Success,” which also rocks but in a completely different way. It’s built around a looping guitar riff, and Nilsson adopts a strained sort of delivery that reminds me a bit of EMA. “Of all my little lies, this is my favourite life/ At home when we’re retired we’ll finally get to cry,” she says at one point. Check it out below.

Extreme is out 1/15 via Dark Skies Association/Night School. Pre-order it here.