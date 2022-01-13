Molly Nilsson – “Sweet Smell Of Success”

New Music January 13, 2022 9:41 AM By James Rettig

Molly Nilsson – “Sweet Smell Of Success”

New Music January 13, 2022 9:41 AM By James Rettig

Molly Nilsson is releasing a new album, Extreme, tomorrow. She’s shared “Absolute Power” and “Pompeii” from it already — the latter was a pop banger that landed on our best songs of the week list — and today she has one more single for us, “Sweet Smell Of Success,” which also rocks but in a completely different way. It’s built around a looping guitar riff, and Nilsson adopts a strained sort of delivery that reminds me a bit of EMA. “Of all my little lies, this is my favourite life/ At home when we’re retired we’ll finally get to cry,” she says at one point. Check it out below.

Extreme is out 1/15 via Dark Skies Association/Night School. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    11 hours ago

    Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Ye Headline

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest