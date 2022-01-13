LAPD Investigating Kanye West For Allegedly Punching Autograph Seeker

Last night we got official confirmation that, under his new legal name Ye, Kanye West is headlining Coachella. Also last night, Kanye allegedly punched a guy in downtown Los Angeles.

As Fox 11 reports, an altercation took place around 3AM PT outside the Soho Warehouse private nightclub. A man says he noticed Kanye sitting in his car and knocked on his window to ask for an autograph, which led to a heated exchange and Kanye getting out of the vehicle and knocking the autograph seeker to the ground. The man says he recorded the encounter on his phone and shared the recording with police. The LAPD tells the station Kanye is under investigation for a misdemeanor battery charge. TMZ also posted video of Kanye in the parking garage last night angrily yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? ‘Cause that’s what happened right fucking now!”

Kanye has not yet given a statement on the matter.

Perhaps this footage of Kanye with new girlfriend Julia Fox plus Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown is from inside Soho Warehouse, then?