Sun June – “Reminded”

Sun June are releasing an expanded edition of their 2021 album Somewhere tomorrow, which includes a handful of new tracks, including the previously shared “Easy.” Today, the Austin band has put out another one of those new songs, “Reminded,” a shimmering sway about falling hard for someone. “‘Reminded’ is about being captivated by someone you have a bad history with and wanting to reconcile with past mistakes, despite it being the most unhealthy decision. It’s about gazing narrowly into an old flame,” the group’s Laura Colwell said in a statement, continuing:

Basically, it’s the sexiest song we’ve ever written. The song leans so far into romance that we thought it would be fun to add some sax. Justin got to arrange it all, and then we had local saxophonist David Alvarez (from Medellin Collection, and Hyah!) lay it down.

Check it out below.

Somewhere+3 is out tomorrow via Run For Cover/Keeled Scales.