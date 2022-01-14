Tom Breihan Discusses The State Of Coachella & The Best New Hardcore On The New Callin Me Maybe

News January 14, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille

Tom Breihan Discusses The State Of Coachella & The Best New Hardcore On The New Callin Me Maybe

News January 14, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille

On the newest episode of our weekly interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe, my colleague Tom Breihan called in to break down the new Coachella poster and enthuse about some of the best new hardcore bands ahead of his latest Let The Roundup Begin column, dropping (stage-diving?) later today.

This was an especially fun episode, one that touched on everything from Carly Rae Jepsen, Kanye West, and Harry Styles to God’s Hate, Show Me The Body, and Turnstile. Stick around until the end for a report from Florida’s incredible-looking FYA Fest from listener Connor and a call from legendary Stereogum commenter blochead. It’s all available to stream on-demand right here.

