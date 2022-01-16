Watch Freddie Gibbs In SNL‘s Cut-For-Time Rap Video “All On Me”

News January 16, 2022

Freddie Gibbs makes an appearance in a Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time from this weekend’s episode, which was supposed to have Roddy Ricch as a musical guest but due to a last-minute COVID exposure had Bleachers taking that role instead. Gibbs has a verse in the sketch, which is called “All On Me” — it features Chris Redd performing a track as the rapper “Lil T” with his entourage, which includes Gibbs, Kenan Thompson, and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, the episode’s guest host. Check it out below.

