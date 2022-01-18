The veteran jazz pianist Robert Glasper has always been a prolific collaborator, traveling outside of jazz into the worlds of rap and R&B. Glasper has worked with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Q-Tip. In recent years, he’s taken part in supergroups like August Greene, R+R=Now, and Dinner Party. In 2019, Glasper released his Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape, which included tracks with artists like Yasiin Bey, Herbie Hancock, and Denzel Curry. Last night, Glasper was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and his performance featured a whole crew of special guests.

Next month, Glasper will release his album Black Radio III, the latest in a long-running series of collab-heavy LPs. Last week, he released the single “Black Superhero,” which features Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., and BJ The Chicago Kid. On the show, Glasper went from album intro “In Tune,” which features a rousing turn from spoken-word poet Amir Sulaiman, and then transitioned directly into “Black Superhero,” with Tonight Show house band the Roots and turntable legend DJ Jazzy Jeff backing him up.

Killer Mike and Big K.R.I.T. weren’t there to do their parts from “Black Superhero.” Instead, BJ The Chicago Kid sang his hook and North Carolina MC Rapsody, a frequent Glasper collaborator, came in with her own verse. It was a striking showcase for a musician who crosses a whole lot of borders. Check it out below.

Black Radio III is out 2/25 on Loma Vista.