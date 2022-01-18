Watch Robert Glasper Play Fallon With The Roots, Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman, & DJ Jazzy Jeff

News January 18, 2022 9:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Robert Glasper Play Fallon With The Roots, Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman, & DJ Jazzy Jeff

News January 18, 2022 9:29 AM By Tom Breihan

The veteran jazz pianist Robert Glasper has always been a prolific collaborator, traveling outside of jazz into the worlds of rap and R&B. Glasper has worked with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Q-Tip. In recent years, he’s taken part in supergroups like August Greene, R+R=Now, and Dinner Party. In 2019, Glasper released his Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape, which included tracks with artists like Yasiin Bey, Herbie Hancock, and Denzel Curry. Last night, Glasper was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and his performance featured a whole crew of special guests.

Next month, Glasper will release his album Black Radio III, the latest in a long-running series of collab-heavy LPs. Last week, he released the single “Black Superhero,” which features Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., and BJ The Chicago Kid. On the show, Glasper went from album intro “In Tune,” which features a rousing turn from spoken-word poet Amir Sulaiman, and then transitioned directly into “Black Superhero,” with Tonight Show house band the Roots and turntable legend DJ Jazzy Jeff backing him up.

Killer Mike and Big K.R.I.T. weren’t there to do their parts from “Black Superhero.” Instead, BJ The Chicago Kid sang his hook and North Carolina MC Rapsody, a frequent Glasper collaborator, came in with her own verse. It was a striking showcase for a musician who crosses a whole lot of borders. Check it out below.

Black Radio III is out 2/25 on Loma Vista.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    10 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    11 hours ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest