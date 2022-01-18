Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert With Courtney Love, Peter Buck, James Iha, Chris Carrabba, Glenn Tilbrook, & More Now On YouTube
After Adam Schlesinger died two years ago, there were a whole lot of touching tributes to the Fountains Of Wayne co-leader and power-pop songwriter. One of the most elaborate was a concert recorded at the Bowery Electric that was organized by his bandmate Jody Porter and was available as a video-on-demand livestream for a while last year. That virtual show is now available for all to watch on YouTube. It features performances from Courtney Love, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, and a reunited Tinted Windows, Schlesinger’s project with James Iha, Taylor Hanson, and Bun E. Carlos. Watch the full concert below.