Renata Zeiguer – “Sunset Boulevard”

Back in 2018, the Brooklyn-based musician Renata Zeiguer released her debut album, Old Ghost, and today she’s back with news of an upcoming new album, Picnic In The Dark, which will be out on April 8. Lead single “Sunset Boulevard” is shimmering but shadowy, channeling a certain era of haunting old-timey theatrics as Zeiguer’s voice stays high and airy. “Baby, don’t you know I’m counting on the seashore?” she sings. “Oh, but something so familiar isn’t always right…” The track comes with a music video directed by OTIUM. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sunset Boulevard”

02 “Eloise”

03 “Evergreen”

04 “Whack-a-mole”

05 “Picnic In The Dark”

06 “Mark The Date”

07 “Child”

08 “Burning Castle”

09 “Avalanche”

10 “Carmen”

11 “Alone With Someone Else”

12 “Primavera”

TOUR DATES:

03/05 Atlanta, GA @ Vekmans*

03/06 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*

03/08 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery*

03/09 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live*

03/10 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made*

03/11 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom*

03/12 Albany, NY @ Empire Live*

03/13 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe*

03/15 Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall*

03/16 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar*

03/17 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter*

03/18 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen*

03/19 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown*

03/22 Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf*

03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell*

03/25 Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater*

03/26 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey*

03/27 Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall*

03/29 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall*

03/30 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

04/01 Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall*

04/02 Anaheim, CA @ Parish Room*

04/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy*

04/04 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

04/06 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress*

* w/ Summer Salt

Picnic In The Dark is out 4/8 via Northern Spy. Pre-order it here.