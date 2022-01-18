Jawbreaker Announce Dear You 25th Anniversary Tour

News January 18, 2022 12:37 PM By James Rettig

Back in 2017, Jawbreaker reunited for their first shows in 21 years and proceeded to embark on a proper reunion tour. While there has been some sporadic talk of new music in the future, it appears that (at least for now) Jawbreaker are content to make their living off the past. Today, the band has announced a 2022 25th anniversary tour for their final album, 1995’s Dear You. (In case you’re stuck doing some math right now, the band state: “The last two years don’t count.”)

The band will play Dear You in full at these shows (“and then some,” as the tour poster promises) and they’ll have the likes of Built To Spill, Descendents, Jawbox, Face To Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, Smoking Popes, Worriers, and the Linda Lindas supporting them at select shows. General tickets go sale this Friday (1/21) at 10AM local time. More info here. Find the dates below.

03/18 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (w/ Jawbox & Team Dresch)
03/19 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (w/ Jawbox & Team Dresch)
03/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (w/ Jawbox & Team Dresch)
03/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (w/ Jawbox & Team Dresch)
04/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (w/ Best Coast & The Linda Lindas)
04/07 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (w/ Descendents & Face To Face)
04/13 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (w/ Built To Spill & Smoking Popes)
04/14 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (w/ Built To Spill & Smoking Popes)
04/27 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (w/ the Linda Lindas & Worriers)
04/28 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (w/ the Linda Lindas & Worriers)

