Stereogum Is Doing A Friday Afternoon AMA For This Week’s Callin Me Maybe
Our weekly live, interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe usually airs on Thursday afternoons, but due to a scheduling conflict, we’ll be getting on the Callin app a day later this week. As requested in the comments section recently, this Friday at 1:30PM ET the trio of Scott Lapatine, Ryan Leas, and myself will be holding an AMA about the workings of this very website. Want to know how the Stereogum sausage is made? Or just chat about music and life? Meet us here Friday afternoon and bring your most interesting queries.