After having to cancel its 2020 and 2021 iterations, Boston Calling has unveiled the rest of its 2022 lineup, with headliners including Metallica, the Strokes (playing their first Boston show since 2006), and Foo Fighters. Noticeably absent are Rage Against The Machine, which the Allston fest had teased for 2022 last May.

Taking place over three days, the fest will run over Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29) and also feature Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and more.

Check out the full lineup below, with more bands to be announced. Tickets are available here.

FRIDAY:

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

SATURDAY:

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

SUNDAY:

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

Speaking of Rage Against The Machine, though, they recently announced that they would have to postpone the start of their Public Service Announcement Tour with Run the Jewels. The first show of the tour had been scheduled for Thursday, March 31 in El Paso, Texas. Now, it will be on Saturday, July 9 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. The rest of the updated tour is below.

07/09 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’été de Quebec *

07/19 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Center

07/21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

08/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

*without Run The Jewels