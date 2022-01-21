Boston Calling 2022 Lineup Has Metallica, Strokes, & Foos But No Longer Rage Against The Machine
After having to cancel its 2020 and 2021 iterations, Boston Calling has unveiled the rest of its 2022 lineup, with headliners including Metallica, the Strokes (playing their first Boston show since 2006), and Foo Fighters. Noticeably absent are Rage Against The Machine, which the Allston fest had teased for 2022 last May.
Taking place over three days, the fest will run over Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29) and also feature Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and more.
Check out the full lineup below, with more bands to be announced. Tickets are available here.
FRIDAY:
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
SATURDAY:
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
SUNDAY:
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
Speaking of Rage Against The Machine, though, they recently announced that they would have to postpone the start of their Public Service Announcement Tour with Run the Jewels. The first show of the tour had been scheduled for Thursday, March 31 in El Paso, Texas. Now, it will be on Saturday, July 9 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. The rest of the updated tour is below.
07/09 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’été de Quebec *
07/19 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Center
07/21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
07/23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
08/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
*without Run The Jewels