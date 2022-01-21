We Answered Your Questions About Stereogum On The New Callin Me Maybe

News January 21, 2022 3:00 PM By Chris DeVille

This week’s episode of Callin Me Maybe was an AMA in which several Stereogum editors answered listener questions about the site. They were very good questions, too! Among other things, we discussed potential future outgrowths into new platforms, explained how we plan coverage for upcoming releases, detailed our methods for keeping track of all the music we’ve consumed in a given year, analyzed the value of a late-night TV appearance for an artist in 2022, and broke down how advertising currently funds the site. If you’re a fan of the site, you’ll probably find it interesting, and you can listen to the whole thing here.

