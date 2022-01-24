The War On Drugs Break Down “Occasional Rain” For Fender Tracks Series

The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel broke down I Don’t Live Here Anymore‘s “Occasional Rain” for the latest episode in Fender’s Tracks video series. With some input from guitarist Michael Bloch, who plays on the song, Granduciel walked through how “Occasional Rain” came together from demo form through to the finished studio product.

In other TWOD news, the band just announced that they postponed their shows in Nashville and Atlanta after a member of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19. “If everyone remains negative and healthy, we will continue the tour in Philly on Jan 27th,” they note.

Watch the Tracks episode below.

And here’s “Occasional Rain”: