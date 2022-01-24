Stream Na-Kel Smith’s Lo-Fi Rap EP Skullface Bonehead

The Los Angeles rapper Na-Kel Smith was already a pro skateboarder when, as a teenager, he entered the Odd Future fold. Since then, Smith has contributed to records from Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Earl Sweatshirt; he’s on Earl’s new album SICK! in a sort of cameo backup-vocal capacity. Smith also acted on Odd Future’s Loiter Squad show, and he went from that to a starring role in Jonah Hill’s coming-of-age film Mid90s. This guy is 27, and he’s had a more interesting life than most people who will live to 100. Also, he’s got a new record out.

The new Na-Kel Smith project is called Skullface Bonehead. It’s a short, weird piece of work, with eight songs in 15 minutes. Smith produced the whole EP himself, using a wobbly and off-kilter style that refuses to snap into focus. He also smears filters all over his voice, pitch-shifting it in every direction. Rap music doesn’t get much woozier or trippier than this; it’s the kind of thing that can make you feel like you’re high even if it’s the middle of the day on a Monday. Listen to it below.

The self-released Skullface Bonehead is out now.

