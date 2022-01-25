Governors Ball Lineup: Kid Cudi, Halsey, & J. Cole Headline For 2022
The 2022 Governors Ball lineup is here. Taking place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field in Queens, this year’s fest will feature headliners J. Cole, Halsey, and Kid Cudi, aka all artists with “strong ties to NYC.”
Also playing the fest will be Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis The Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and many more. The festival will also be donating $25,000 to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale January 27 at 12pm ET. Get them here, and check out the full day-by-day lineup below.
FRIDAY:
Kid Cudi
Migos
Jack Harlow
Louis The Child
Black Pumas
Skepta
Quinn XCII
Madeon
JPEGMAFIA
Beabadoobee
Coi Leray
Channel Tres
Samia
Blu DeTiger
Aly & AJ
Paris Texas
Julia Wolf
Between Friends
Ultra Q
Plastic Picnic
SATURDAY:
Halsey
Flume
Roddy Ricch
Joji
Still Woozy
ASHNIKKO
YG
Chelsea Cutler
Tove Lo
Denzel Curry
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Gus Dapperton
Benee
Peach Tree Rascals
The Tesky Brothers
Valley
Almost Monday
Dehd
Octavio the Dweeb
Millington
SUNDAY:
J. Cole
Playboi Carti
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
Clairo
Becky G
Jazmine Sullivan
100 gecs
Japanese Breakfast
J.I.D
COIN
Soccer Mommy
Surf Curse
DUCKWRTH
Del Water Gap
Jax
Ken Car$on
De’Wayne
The Brummies
Kaien Cruz