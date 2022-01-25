Governors Ball Lineup: Kid Cudi, Halsey, & J. Cole Headline For 2022

The 2022 Governors Ball lineup is here. Taking place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field in Queens, this year’s fest will feature headliners J. Cole, Halsey, and Kid Cudi, aka all artists with “strong ties to NYC.”

Also playing the fest will be Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis The Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and many more. The festival will also be donating $25,000 to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale January 27 at 12pm ET. Get them here, and check out the full day-by-day lineup below.

FRIDAY:

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis The Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

Madeon

JPEGMAFIA

Beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

Samia

Blu DeTiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

SATURDAY:

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

ASHNIKKO

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Tree Rascals

The Tesky Brothers

Valley

Almost Monday

Dehd

Octavio the Dweeb

Millington

SUNDAY:

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.I.D

COIN

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

DUCKWRTH

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De’Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz