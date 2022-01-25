LEYA – “Glass Jaw” (Feat. Julie Byrne)

LEYA, the NYC-based duo of harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist/vocalist Adam Markiewicz, have collaborated with artists like Eartheater, Actress, Liturgy, and Brooke Candy. And now they’re announcing an upcoming tour and dropping a new track with singer-songwriter Julie Byrne, the watery “Glass Jaw.” Byrne shared the following statement/poem she wrote the day the collaboration took place:

3.24.2021

Ridgewood woke up to the sight of the room

Long after becoming the sound Spelling out the chord

The moody afterglow

The embers of the song There are nights worth remembering

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

03/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Collision

03/05 Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St.

03/06 Lexington, VA @ The Burl

03/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

03/09 Tulsa, OK @ Cult Love House

03/10 Norman, OK @ Opolis

03/11 Dallas, TX @ Dallas Theater

03/13 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

03/15-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 Gainesville, FL @ How Bazaar

03/23 Orlando, FL @ Timucua Arts

03/25 Miami, FL @ Center For Subtropical Affairs

03/26 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive

03/28 Atlanta, GA @ Underground ATL (Down The Hatch)

03/29 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

03/30 Baltimore, MD @ Joe 2