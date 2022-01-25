LEYA – “Glass Jaw” (Feat. Julie Byrne)

New Music January 25, 2022 1:03 PM By Peter Helman

LEYA – “Glass Jaw” (Feat. Julie Byrne)

New Music January 25, 2022 1:03 PM By Peter Helman

LEYA, the NYC-based duo of harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist/vocalist Adam Markiewicz, have collaborated with artists like Eartheater, Actress, Liturgy, and Brooke Candy. And now they’re announcing an upcoming tour and dropping a new track with singer-songwriter Julie Byrne, the watery “Glass Jaw.” Byrne shared the following statement/poem she wrote the day the collaboration took place:

3.24.2021
Ridgewood

woke up to the sight of the room
Long after becoming the sound

Spelling out the chord
The moody afterglow
The embers of the song

There are nights worth remembering

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
02/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
03/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Collision
03/05 Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St.
03/06 Lexington, VA @ The Burl
03/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
03/09 Tulsa, OK @ Cult Love House
03/10 Norman, OK @ Opolis
03/11 Dallas, TX @ Dallas Theater
03/13 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
03/15-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/22 Gainesville, FL @ How Bazaar
03/23 Orlando, FL @ Timucua Arts
03/25 Miami, FL @ Center For Subtropical Affairs
03/26 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive
03/28 Atlanta, GA @ Underground ATL (Down The Hatch)
03/29 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records
03/30 Baltimore, MD @ Joe 2

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    5 days ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    1 day ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest