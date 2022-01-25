LEYA – “Glass Jaw” (Feat. Julie Byrne)
LEYA, the NYC-based duo of harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist/vocalist Adam Markiewicz, have collaborated with artists like Eartheater, Actress, Liturgy, and Brooke Candy. And now they’re announcing an upcoming tour and dropping a new track with singer-songwriter Julie Byrne, the watery “Glass Jaw.” Byrne shared the following statement/poem she wrote the day the collaboration took place:
3.24.2021
Ridgewood
woke up to the sight of the room
Long after becoming the sound
Spelling out the chord
The moody afterglow
The embers of the song
There are nights worth remembering
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
03/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Collision
03/05 Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St.
03/06 Lexington, VA @ The Burl
03/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
03/09 Tulsa, OK @ Cult Love House
03/10 Norman, OK @ Opolis
03/11 Dallas, TX @ Dallas Theater
03/13 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
03/15-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/22 Gainesville, FL @ How Bazaar
03/23 Orlando, FL @ Timucua Arts
03/25 Miami, FL @ Center For Subtropical Affairs
03/26 Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive
03/28 Atlanta, GA @ Underground ATL (Down The Hatch)
03/29 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records
03/30 Baltimore, MD @ Joe 2