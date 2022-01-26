Tove Lo – “How Long”

January 26, 2022 By James Rettig

Tove Lo has released a new song, “How Long,” which is featured in an episode of Euphoria. Alongside Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes,” which came out last week, it will be featured on a soundtrack that will be released next month when the show’s second season concludes.

“‘How Long’ is about love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all it’s darkness,” the Swedish pop singer said in a statement. “I’m so honored that it gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of it’s rawness and provocative storytelling.”

Tove Lo’s most recent album was 2019’s Sunshine Kitty. Listen to “How Long” below.

Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) is out 2/25 via Interscope Records.

