Drakeo The Ruler’s Mother Filing $20M Wrongful Death Suit Against Festival Organizers

The family of Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation and others over his fatal backstage stabbing last month at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival. According to Billboard, the lawsuit accuses Live Nation and two other festival organizers of failing to provide sufficient security in the lead up to the attack, which resulted in Drakeo’s death at 28.

In a press conference, family attorney James Bryant said Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, had been “essentially lynched” due to the lack of protection. “His life was taken way too soon,” Bryant said, adding that Drakeo had not had any security and that the physical barricades were not effective. “This should never have never happened if those promotors had actually had the proper security protocols. This was a preventable death.”

Bryant added that a criminal investigation by local prosecutors is ongoing, but “those who failed Drakeo the Ruler, they’re going to be held accountable.” The family is reportedly seeking upwards of $20 million.

Drakeo had been due to perform at the December 18 festival, but was stabbed when a fight broke out backstage. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“It’s been hard,” the rapper’s mother, Tianna Purtue, told the Los Angeles Times. “It has been a real tragedy for him. … How can I explain his dad is not coming back? … He is gone and we not going to see him again.”