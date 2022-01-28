Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I used to work for and now volunteer for a non-profit that puts on themed events with big names. Because of my backstage experience with the organization, sometimes my volunteer work includes “valeting” one of the panelists – pretty much chauffeuring them around to make sure they get to where they need to be at the right time. I was Jeff’s valet for the night, and Nick was also a panelist. They happen to be very good friends so they spent most of the non-stage time together. Jeff and his wife were both very nice, though I had a super awkward moment when friends from the nonprofit referred to me by my nickname instead of my professional name and I think he thought I was being coy or something. Anyways, Nick Offerman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, which was cool. Here’s a clip from the event – this part was awesome for me because this song has meant a lot to me for a very long time and I got to talk to him about his answer afterwards in more detail. Also I had him sign an OG CD sleeve of A Ghost is Born which I plan on getting framed.