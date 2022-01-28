Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Everyone’s talking about a certain legendary songwriter and Spotify. Big if true:
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
feelalright
Score:48 | Jan 27th
That’s also the day the new commenting platform will launch.
Posted in: Kanye West Announces First Release Date For Donda 2, Executive Produced By Future
StarkyLoveMD
Score:48 | Jan 26th
Good. Fuck Spotify. Fuck Joe Rogan. Fuck all of his idiot fans. I will not be responding, so save it, muscle brains. Keep on rocking in the free world.
Posted in: Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap
spiritualize
Score:54 | Jan 27th
sad songs for dirty lovers and the meadowlands were released a week apart.
wrens release nothing for 19 years
national releases 6 incredible albums and succeed by most independent music metrics
kevin : iT mUsT bE a LoTteRry tiCkEt
Posted in: Kevin Whelan Of The Wrens & Aeon Station Discusses His "Nemesis" The National
antigone
Score:56 | Jan 24th
Posted in: Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation
antigone
Score:59 | Jan 26th
Also, let Neil serve as an example of how you can age eloquently as an old head and not devolve into some spineless conservative wanker in the manner that so many of his peers have.
Posted in: Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap
flippy
Score:59 | Jan 24th
Normalize shooting the shit and having questionable hot takes without having swarms of parasocial twitter fan bases tearing you apart.
Posted in: Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: "It's Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing"
timsimmon
Score:61 | Jan 24th
Super weird to get on her about (sometimes) co-writing songs, and then praise Billie Eilish and Finneas, who…co-write songs together.
Weird take.
Posted in: Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: "It's Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing"
Rory
Score:63 | Jan 27th
Maybe your band could have released some albums after the one that a not insignificant amount of fans of this type of music consider to be one of the greatest of all time. You have to actually buy a lottery ticket to win the lottery.
Posted in: Kevin Whelan Of The Wrens & Aeon Station Discusses His "Nemesis" The National
byers
Score:72 | Jan 24th
It's a GREAT look.
Posted in: Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation
blochead
Score:92 | Jan 24th
Goddamn Neil Young is a good dude. Fuck Joe Rogan sooooooooo much
Posted in: Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
fool-for-woolf
Score:-28 | Jan 24th
Agreed. This is pretty misguided and pointless.
Posted in: Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation
idiot_prayer
Score:-31 | Jan 26th
Can someone explain to me how it is that Neil is being anything more than a sanctimonious bitch? I've got no love for Spotify, but Neil is just full of selective outrage, trite woke-isms, and ageist bullshit. Does he ever say what the specific lies are? Doesn't he bother to refute those supposed lies? No, and no one here cares if he does either. Because everyone is on team Neil and against the supposed meatheads. It's fucking stupid, and you're being fucking stupid if you think Neil, who doesn't give a fuck about streaming anyway, is anything other than a self-righteous prick in this instance.
Posted in: Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap
roland1824
Score:-35 | Jan 24th
Good thing I still have my Pono player.
(If anyone wants to read a fair critical piece with actual fact checking by an MD/MPH – https://unherd.com/2022/01/we-need-to-talk-about-the-vaccines/)
Posted in: Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation
idiot_prayer
Score:-55 | Jan 26th
Sad is the world in which a major streaming service is more sensible than Neil.
Did anyone listen to Barn? I just can’t get through it.
Posted in: Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap
stereogump
Score:-55 | Jan 24th
Joe Rogan is trash. But this isn't a good look fron Neil.
Posted in: Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
Loud Noises
Score:5 | Jan 25th
I used to work for and now volunteer for a non-profit that puts on themed events with big names. Because of my backstage experience with the organization, sometimes my volunteer work includes “valeting” one of the panelists – pretty much chauffeuring them around to make sure they get to where they need to be at the right time. I was Jeff’s valet for the night, and Nick was also a panelist. They happen to be very good friends so they spent most of the non-stage time together. Jeff and his wife were both very nice, though I had a super awkward moment when friends from the nonprofit referred to me by my nickname instead of my professional name and I think he thought I was being coy or something. Anyways, Nick Offerman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, which was cool. Here’s a clip from the event – this part was awesome for me because this song has meant a lot to me for a very long time and I got to talk to him about his answer afterwards in more detail. Also I had him sign an OG CD sleeve of A Ghost is Born which I plan on getting framed.
|Posted in: Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup