U2 Share Acoustic “Sunday Bloody Sunday” For Today’s 50th Anniversary Of The Massacre
Today is the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the massacre that stands as one of the defining moments of the Troubles in Northern Ireland when thirteen protestors were killed and more were injured by the British army. In remembrance of the tragedy, U2 have shared a new performance of their song “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” the opening track from the band’s 1983 album War. Bono and the Edge do the track acoustic. Check it out below.