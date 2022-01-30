U2 Share Acoustic “Sunday Bloody Sunday” For Today’s 50th Anniversary Of The Massacre

News January 30, 2022 12:29 PM By James Rettig

U2 Share Acoustic “Sunday Bloody Sunday” For Today’s 50th Anniversary Of The Massacre

News January 30, 2022 12:29 PM By James Rettig

Today is the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the massacre that stands as one of the defining moments of the Troubles in Northern Ireland when thirteen protestors were killed and more were injured by the British army. In remembrance of the tragedy, U2 have shared a new performance of their song “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” the opening track from the band’s 1983 album War. Bono and the Edge do the track acoustic. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Heights’ “How Do You Talk To An Angel”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    2 days ago

    Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest